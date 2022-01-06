Mom turns 2-year-old's 'outburst' into hilarious news report

A former television reporter has gone viral for turning her toddler's tantrum into a hilarious news segment.Kayla Marie Sullivan may no longer be in broadcast journalism, but the mom has still got all the skills.After a tumultuous gathering at the Olive Garden, Sullivan gave her TikTok followers the inside scoop."Kayla Sullivan reporting live from outside my son's bedroom, where he's currently being detained until naptime is over," she said."What I can confirm is my son is a 2-year-old terrorist who held me hostage at the Olive Garden earlier today," the mom explained ."This is an active investigation, but authorities believe the proper precautions were taken" ."These toddler outbursts are becoming increasingly common as more and more parents try out the new craze, 'gentle parenting,' and completely suck at it.

I'll keep trying..." .Sullivan's hilarious video received over 14.6 million views on TikTok."This was my daily birth control.

Thank you," a user wrote