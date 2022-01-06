Pope Francis Urges People To Have Children Over Pets in Light of Falling Birth Rates

The pontiff made the statements during his weekly Vatican address on Jan.

He referred to a "form of selfishness" in which adults choose to opt out of having kids, either biologically or through adoption.

“but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children.”.

According to Pope Francis, the choice “takes some of our humanity away.”.

Today… we see a form of selfishness.

We see that some people do not want to have a child, Pope Francis, via 'The Washington Post'.

Take the risk of welcoming children, Pope Francis, via 'The Washington Post'.

[People who choose not to have children] are lacking something, something fundamental, something important, Pope Francis, via 'The Washington Post'.

The pope has made similar comments in the past, especially in light of declining birth rates in Italy.

It might be better — more comfortable — to have a dog, two cats, and the love goes to the two cats and the dog.

Is this true or not?

Have you seen it?, Pope Francis, via 'The Washington Post'.

Then, in the end this marriage comes to old age in solitude, with the bitterness of loneliness, Pope Francis, via 'The Washington Post'.

Pope Francis cautioned that global declining birth rates could lead to less stable economies due to dwindling tax revenue.

His statements elicited criticism from some who are familiar with broken foster care systems. I can tell you nothing is more 'selfish' than having kids you don’t want just bc the Pope thinks you should.

, Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General, via 'The Washington Post'.

Your children will know they weren’t wanted, and it leads to terrible outcomes for both the kids & parents, Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General, via 'The Washington Post'