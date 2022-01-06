Djokovic Awaits Appeal Decision in Australian Detention Hotel

Djokovic Awaits , Appeal Decision , in Australian Detention Hotel.

NBC reports that tennis star Novak Djokovic's appeal against his Australian visa cancellation has been adjourned until January 10.

The news reportedly leaves his chances of defending his Australian Open title in question, as he has thus far been denied entry into the country.

The Associated Press reports that the top-ranked player will stay in a quarantine hotel in immigration detention until he receives a decision.

On January 5, Australian Border Force confirmed that Djokovic's visa was canceled after he “failed to provide appropriate evidence” to meet entry requirements.

According to NBC, the decision followed general outrage expressed by Australians over Djokovic's "exemption permission" to travel amid surging COVID cases and strict restrictions.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the defending Australian Open champion should not get special treatment.

Rules are rules.

Ultimately this is the responsibility of the traveler.

It is for the traveler to be able to assert and back up their ability to come into the country consistent with our laws, Scott Morrison, Australia Prime Minister, via NBC.

Morrison reportedly suggested that Djokovic had been noticed by Australian border authorities as a result of statements he made condemning vaccine mandates.

When you get people making public statements about what they say they have and what they’re going to do and what their claims are, well, they draw significant attention to themselves and anyone who does that, .., Scott Morrison, Australia Prime Minister, via NBC.

... whether they’re a celebrity, a politician, a tennis player, a journalist, whoever does that well, they can expect to be asked questions more than others, before you come, Scott Morrison, Australia Prime Minister, via NBC.

