Law and Order Organized Crime S02E11 As Nottingham Was To Robin Hood

Law and Order Organized Crime 2x11 "As Nottingham Was To Robin Hood" Season 2 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - When a barrage of cyber-attacks cripples the city, Stabler is convinced Wheatley is involved.

Bernadette receives an unwelcome visitor.

Starring: Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor