How Do COVID-19 PCR and Antigen Tests Compare?

CBS reports that as demand for COVID-19 tests grows, choosing and using different types of tests can be confusing.

PCR tests are reportedly considered to be the "gold standard" when it comes to spotting SARS-CoV-2 infections.

In comparison, antigen tests, otherwise known as lateral flow tests, are reportedly less sensitive than their PCR counterparts.

However, antigen tests are a popular alternative, as they can be taken at home and return quicker results.

According to CBS News, antigen tests work best in symptomatic people within the first week of infection.

Last year, one review estimated that antigen tests may only spot about 75% of cases that a PCR test would detect.

PCR tests are still by far the best test and those are the tests that most hospitals are using to identify COVID-19 patients, Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, via 'CBS Mornings'.

Currently, antigen tests remain in short supply and can be difficult to find at many stores or online retailers.

CBS reports that starting this month, the White House plans to offer a website that will distribute free at-home tests.

The plan reportedly will require health insurers to reimburse the cost of purchasing at-home tests.

The appropriate tool in this pandemic to answer the question, 'Do I need to isolate?

Am I infectious and a risk to my neighbors?'

Is using a rapid antigen test because it only stays positive as long as you are infectious, Dr. Michael Mina, Chief science officer at eMed, via 'CBS Mornings'