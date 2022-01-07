Sidney Poitier, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, , Oscar-Winning Actor, , Dead at 94.

Fox News reports that the star's death was confirmed by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office.

The son of tomato farmers, Poitier was born in Miami and raised in the Bahamas.

His legendary career saw him rise from small, hard-won theater parts to eventual Hollywood fame.

In 1963, Poitier became the first Black actor awarded an Oscar for his leading role in 'Lillies of the Field.'

Recently, Arizona State University named its new film school after the legendary actor.

Michael M.

Crow, president of the university, said the Sidney Poitier New American Film School was named after the actor because he , "embodies in his very person that which we strive to be — the matching of excellence and drive and passion with social purpose and social outcomes, all things that his career has really stood for.".

You’re looking for an icon, a person that embodies everything you stand for.

With Sidney Poitier, it’s his creative energy, his dynamism, his drive, his ambition, the kinds of projects he worked on, the ways in which he advanced his life, Michael M.

Crow, president of Arizona State University, via Fox News.

Fox News points out that Poitier had been out of the public eye for some time.

His daughter, Beverly Poitier-Henderson, told The Associated Press that her father considered it an honor to be the namesake of the new film school.

According to the university, the school is intended to be one of the largest and most diverse, measuring success by inclusivity rather than exclusivity.