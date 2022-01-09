Supreme Court begins deliberations on vaccine mandates | Fox News Rundown

The Supreme Court will hear challenges to President Biden's Coronavirus vaccine mandates that would cover about 100 million Americans.

One mandate covers employees of large businesses.

The other would impact health care workers.

The Biden Administration says they're both necessary to cope with the pandemic.

Opponents accuse the White House of government overreach.

Shannon Bream, anchor of FOX News at Night and FOX News Chief Legal Correspondent, breaks down the legal arguments for both sides and how the recent surge in COVID cases could actually hurt the Biden Administration's case.