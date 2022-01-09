Djokovic detention puts focus on Australia asylum seekers

Novak Djokovic's supporters gather in a park opposite the immigration detention centre in Melbourne where the tennis world number is being held.
Novak Djokovic's supporters gather in a park opposite the immigration detention centre in Melbourne where the tennis world number is being held.
Watch VideoThe top men's tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, spent Orthodox Christmas in an immigration detention hotel in..
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is nervously awaiting the outcome of what increasingly looks like a soap opera with the country's..