Nuremberg 2.0 Is Here & It's Got A Criminal Investigation With Reference Number!
The Sons of Liberty&apos;s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me with exciting news concerning a criminal investigation into the fraudulently called &quot;vaccine&quot; and it has a criminal reference number that people can use to shut down any and all places issuing the deadly COVID shot!

She&apos;ll also be exposing the propaganda behind Health Secretary Sajid Javid&apos;s little acting stunt at a local hospital and more as we gear up to protest the fascist tyranny of Chick-fil-a and other businesses going along with the tyrants in Washington, DC.