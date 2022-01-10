#LAMH Love and Marriage Huntsville Season 3 Episode 19 Lo And Be-Holt Now Run Me My Money
Hi loves, in this video, I recap and review Love and Marriage Huntsville season 3 episode 19.

This episode is titled Lo And Be-Holt.

This is the finale episode for season 3 and It was filmed all around the video release of melody’s single Tell Tale Signs.

The party was an all-white event and the full cast was there along with people we don’t see on the show.

The party was held at Melody’s friend, Stormi&apos;s house by the pool.

Melody wasn’t happy that they started late, however it turned out well.

Miss Wanda gave advice to Destiny on how to get a new husband.

Tisha tried to probe some more into Tiffany’s life and Martell showed up even though he wasn’t invited.

He and Melody were able to have a conversation without yelling………….growth!!