#LAMH Love and Marriage Huntsville Season 3 Episode 19 Lo And Be-Holt Now Run Me My Money

Hi loves, in this video, I recap and review Love and Marriage Huntsville season 3 episode 19.

This episode is titled Lo And Be-Holt.

This is the finale episode for season 3 and It was filmed all around the video release of melody’s single Tell Tale Signs.

The party was an all-white event and the full cast was there along with people we don’t see on the show.

The party was held at Melody’s friend, Stormi's house by the pool.

Melody wasn’t happy that they started late, however it turned out well.

Miss Wanda gave advice to Destiny on how to get a new husband.

Tisha tried to probe some more into Tiffany’s life and Martell showed up even though he wasn’t invited.

He and Melody were able to have a conversation without yelling………….growth!!