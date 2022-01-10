#LAMH Love and Marriage Huntsville Season 3 Episode 14 Softball Hard Shade Had Something Special

Hi loves, in this video, I recap and review Love and Marriage Huntsville season 3 episode 14.

This episode is titled Softball Hard Shade.

We start off the episode with Tisha still with Dr. Francis.

He asked her some questions that have her looking a little closer at her marriage.

Martell and Melody meet at the park with the kids.

They ask the kids some questions to find out how they are dealing with the separation between their parents.

We find out that the kids want the family unit back and they don’t want bonus parents.

Melody also want Martell to introduce them to their newest sibling but Melody wants to be present.

Martell insuniates tht he may wait until his son with Arionne is 18years old just like how Melody met her siblings when she was older.

Tisha goes into the office and catch up with Marsau on all the projects that they are currently working on, she tell him about her meeting with Dr,.

Francis.

Tiffany and Louis in celebrating their one year anniversary, invited the couples out for a baseball game at the stadium that they were married in.

Martell and Melody got into an argument and ruined the occasion.

Tisha also accused Kimmi of excluding her from and event so she doesn’t feel like they have mended their relationship