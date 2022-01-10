Pfizer's Omicron Vaccine to Be Ready in March

CNBC reports Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says the company's Omicron-specific vaccine is almost ready.

This vaccine will be ready in March.

, Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via CNBC.

Pfizer has reportedly crafted its newest coronavirus vaccine to target other variants currently circulating the world.

Though it remains unclear if an updated vaccine will be necessary, the company says they'll be ready regardless.

The hope is that we will achieve something that will have way, way better protection particularly against infections.., Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via CNBC.

Recent studies conducted by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency found Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose vaccine regimen wanes dramatically after 20 weeks.

Regarding Omicron, current vaccines after two doses are around 10% effective in preventing symptomatic infection.

However, health officials say the first two doses are still effective in protecting against severe illness and hospitalization.

The study found that the most protected against Omicron were those who had received a booster shot.

Data shows that boosters are nearly 75% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

