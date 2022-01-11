Majestic Zuluk - Old silk route, Sikkim, India

Zuluk / Dzuluk is a beautiful village, located beside a winding road on the way to old Silk Route.

Zuluk is the place where wind is audible.

Yesss!!!

It’s a place where you have to spend a night at a remote village on the top of a valley surrounded by high mountains and covered with lush greeneries.

If you want to see this beautiful natural environment and enjoy the climate, then stop imagining and pack your bags now for a trip to Zuluk.

It is situated at a height of around 10,000 feet on the rocky land in the Eastern zone of Sikkim.

Zuluk is also called Dzuluk.