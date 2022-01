ART$ & ENTERTAINMENT ADONAI LET THE GAMES OF I BEGIN

MARS NUMBER 51 FROM THE LETTERS BUT THE LETTERS TELL A STORY.

WHERE DID THE 13TH LETTER COME FROM.

IT CAME FROM THE SUN POLARITY.

THE M IS THE 13TH LETTER.

THE M IS AS WELL 1000 ROMAN NUMBERS.

IN BOTH EQUATIONS THE WORD MAN IS PRESENT.

THE WORD CAN ONLY BEGIN AFTER THE 169.58035 13X13 SQUARE TO WHAT IS 20 20 OR 10 10 10 10 AS TO THE MONOPOLY BOARD IS 40 AREAS SPLIT THE BOARD THROUGH JAIL AND GO TO JAIL .

WHAT IS THE 13TH PROPERTY.

WHAY MAN.

BAR M I T Z V AH JE HO V AH.

TALKING ABOUT RAISING THE BAR.

THE BATZ M I T Z V A H.

Ha ha ha heaves Angels go HAG GEIGHTS OF HEAVENS ANGELS.

WHT IS AN ANGEL.

THE DELTA ANGEL IS A GEOMETRIC SHAPE POISING TO SHOW THE ENTRY TO ONE SIDE OF THE POLE.

THE TRUE NORTH IS JUST BEYOND NORTH WHERE LIES THE POT OF GOLD 4 20.

THE R A I N B O W THE COLORS.

PURPLE AT THE B OTTO M AS IS IS A THROUGH TO L.

THEN B THROUGH TO M.

THEN C THROUGH UNTIL N THEN D THROUGH TO O.

THEN E THROUGH TO P.

THEN F OVER TO Q.

NOW WE STOP THIS IS WHERE WE HAVE THE GREATEST GAP.

IN AND OUT OF THE LIGHT AND 2 SIDES IN CALL IT THE POLES AND 4 AROUND CALL IT THE RINGS.

THE CUBES THE DOTS THEY ARE A STORY.

HOW WILL CAN WE.

CONNECT THIS TO OUR ZODIAC.

WE WILL.

I AM 100% CERTAIN.

APE 22+29=51 APE 22+30=52 EARTH APE 22+31=53 ELECTRIC COMPANY C+E CREATION STANDARD IN THE E WORLD ALPHABET.

22+32 WE ARE NO LONGER IN THE MONTHS WE HAVE 54 WE HAVE REACH THE SUN.

APE 22 BUST 2+21+19+20=6226 2662 .QUEEN 62 26 BUST 62...APE 22+33=55 PASS SKY FREE 34 DC 77 PASS 17 GEIGHT 71 CONNECT 2 4 6 8=20 POSSIBLE THE CUBIC PASS ON AN ANGLE/EAGLE EVERY LETTER TELLS A STORY.

THE NUMBER OF LETTER IN A WORD.

THE SYLABLES.

LANGUAGE THE IMPORTANCE OF UNDERSTANDING THE WORD.

REAL IN THE OLD WORLD KNOWLEDGE AND REESTABLISH OUR OLD VIBRATION BY INTRODUCING THE REAL TRUTH.

THE TRUTH TO THE MIND.

AS HUMANS WE ONLY NEED TO KNOW THAT THEIR IS AN ALTERNATIVES STORY.

WE DO NOT NEED TO UNDERSTAND.

AS LONG AS WE KNOW THAT THE TRUTH CAN ONLY BE LEARNED BY OURSELVES.

SO THE NEWS IS 99995 14 SUN 05 ABNORMAL CREATION BC RECREATION SOUL THE 4TH LETTER IS LIKE THE FIRST.

WE ARE THE DNA AND WE ARE A PLANET WHERE ARE WE IN THE SUN IN JUPITIER.

LIVING ON A PLANET INSIDE A HOUSE.

I AM WRITING AND TALKING TO MYSELF WONDERING IF THEIR IS ANY TRUTH TO THE TRANSDUCTION.

I MAKE UP WORDS.

BUT THE STORY IS BECAUSE OF THE RELATIVITY TO UNDERSTANDING MORSE CODE EQUALS THE ALPHABET.

EQUALS NUMBERS.