Scotland: Restrictions on outdoor events lifted from Monday

The 500-person cap on outdoor events will be lifted in Scotland from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The Scottish First Minister said other Covid rules put in place before Christmas because of the Omicron variant will be lifted "in a phased way", with another announcement expected soon.

Report by Buseld.

