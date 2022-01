Tory MP: No. 10 party allegations 'extremely disappointing'

Conservative MP John Stevenson has expressed his anger over allegations that a party was held at Number 10 at the height of the 2020 Covid lockdown.

"The evidence does seem to suggest that there was a party in Number 10 and if that is the case it's extremely disappointing … I think there should be serious consequences if it transpires this activity did happen," he said.

Report by Buseld.

