Ex-Scottish Tory leader condemns Downing Street party

The former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party has lambasted the alleged Downing Street party as "indefensible", saying Tories should consider Boris Johnson's leadership if more revelations come to light.

Baroness Ruth Davidson said: "This idea that the people that were telling us about all these restrictions on our lives were off having gin and tonic in the back garden, it is beyond belief." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn