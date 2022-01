Pfizer CEO's Covid Bombshell: Two Shots "Offers Very Limited Protection, If Any"

— Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla dropped a bombshell in a CNBC interview yesterday, admitting that his company's Covid "vaccine" offers limited if any protection!

He went on to say that a third shot of the same formula does offer some protection.

The Biden Administration is in full panic mode as its Covid response lies in tatters.