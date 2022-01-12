Daily Market Round Up. Jan 10th 2022

Stocks flat, Government bonds remain elevated, market waits to see from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tomorrow at his testimony before congress.
Consumers inflation expectations remain at record highs of 6% for the second month in a row.
Stocks rebound following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's less hawkish than anticipated testimony to the Banking Committee. Oil..
In this Daily Dose: My Edited down version of my live Saturday Crypto Talk for Jan 8th 2022. News includes: Pay Pal, New Eth token..