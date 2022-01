Tennis Player Tennys Sandgren on Why He Chose Not to Play in Australia, Vaccine Mandates and the Djokovic Controversy

The American tennis player Tennys Sandgren has earned much of his career success in Australia.

But this year he chose to stay at home, in protest of its vaccine mandates.

I spoke to him about why he made such a self-sacrificing decision in defense of this principle, the Novak Djokovic controversy, and vaccine mandates generally.