UCSD experts: Pig-to-human heart transplant could be a game-changer
First pig heart to human transplant is a 'game-changer'
In a world first, a pig heart has been successfully transplanted into a human by surgeons in the US.
BBC News
UCSD experts: Pig-to-human heart transplant could be a game-changer
In a world first, a pig heart has been successfully transplanted into a human by surgeons in the US.
In a world first, a pig heart has been successfully transplanted into a human by surgeons in the US.