Car bomb kills 8 in Somali capital Mogadishu

A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday (January 12), killing at least eight people.
Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance service, put the death toll at eight.
Several people were killed as a huge blast went off on a road leading to the main international airport in the Somali capital.