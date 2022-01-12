Legendary Poet Maya Angelou Becomes the First Black Woman to Appear on the US Quarter

Legendary Poet Maya Angelou, Becomes the First Black Woman , to Appear on the US Quarter.

CNN reports that on January 10, a new U.S. quarter featuring the late Maya Angelou went into circulation.

.

CNN reports that on January 10, a new U.S. quarter featuring the late Maya Angelou went into circulation.

.

The US Mint's decision to feature Angelou on the coin makes the legendary poet the first Black woman to appear on the quarter.

.

The US Mint's decision to feature Angelou on the coin makes the legendary poet the first Black woman to appear on the quarter.

.

CNN reports that the Maya Angelou quarter is just the first release of the American Women Quarters Program.

.

The program focuses on featuring prominent women throughout America's history.

.

According to a statement by the Mint, other quarters in the series will be released later this year through 2025.

Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country -- what we value, and how we've progressed as a society, Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, via CNN.

I'm very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America's most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou, Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, via CNN.

I'm very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America's most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou, Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, via CNN.

The image on the Maya Angelou quarter reportedly was inspired by one of her most famous works, the autobiographical "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.".

The image on the Maya Angelou quarter reportedly was inspired by one of her most famous works, the autobiographical "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.".

CNN reports that the other quarters scheduled for release in 2022 include: .

Astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, Asian American actress Anna May Wong.

Astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, Asian American actress Anna May Wong.

Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller, and Nina Otero-Warren, a politician who fought for women's suffrage.

.

Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller, and Nina Otero-Warren, a politician who fought for women's suffrage.