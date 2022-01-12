UP CM Yogi on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab; calls it ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ | Oneindia News

UP CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that the security breach which PM Modi faced during his visit to Punjab earlier this month was actually a ‘pre-planned sponsored conspiracy’; Centre appointed senior rocket scientist S Somnath as the next chief of the ISRO; Bharat Biotech said that the booster dose of Covaxin has generated strong neutralising antibody responses against both Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19; General MM Naravane said that despite partial disengagement along LAC in Ladakh, the Chinese threat persists in the region.

#YogiAdityanath #PMModiSecurityBreach #PunjabCongress