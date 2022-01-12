Boris Johnson Apologizes for Lockdown BYOB Party at Downing Street

CNN reports British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he's sorry for attending a "bring your own booze" party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020.

Johnson says he only attended the gathering for 25 minutes.

He contends he believed the occasion to be entirely work-related.

Opposing party leaders were appalled when Johnson said that he "did not realize he was at a party.".

There we have it: After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road.

Keir Starmer, Labour Party Leader

Recent evidence shows that Johnson's principal secretary had emailed invitations to more than 100 staffers to have "socially distanced drinks in the No.

The email reportedly informed guests to "bring your own booze" and "make the most of the lovely weather.".

In May of 2020, the United Kingdom implemented stringent lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Official guidance at the time stated in-person meetings were only to take place if they were "absolutely necessary.".

If a minister of government breaches the ministerial code in the United Kingdom, they are expected to resign their post.

According to CNN, many Britons now believe that if the allegations against Johnson are true, he must resign as Prime Minister.

