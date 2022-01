Vieux Montreal_ CANADA ANSWER TO PARIS

Montreal is a beautiful city with many old buildings and even more water.

It's also one of my favorite cities in the world.

The moment that you get off your plane and walk out into the city, you realize that it's a place like no other.

It has a very European feel to it, and there's something about how laid-back and easy-going the city feels, that immediately brings peace to the soul.

I share my experiences wandering throughout old Montreal late at night.