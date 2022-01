Matt Damon - Podcast

Matt Damon's continuing presence and popularity in American films can be summed up in four words: He loves to act.

Matt tells Marc how he made the most out of working with icons like Clint Eastwood, Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, Jack Nicholson, Denzel Washington and many more.

He also talks about teaming back up with Ben Affleck for their first screenplay since Good Will Hunting and making his latest film, Stillwater, with Tom McCarthy.