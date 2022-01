Nandy: PM not sorry about party, he's sorry he got caught

Shadow Communities Secretary Lisa Nandy says the prime minister is not sorry about attending an alleged party in Downing Street, he is only sorry he got caught doing so.

She added he is "not fit for office" and has called for his resignation, accusing him of repeatedly lying to MPs and the public and breaking his own Covid restrictions.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn