A Common Cold May Help Protect You From COVID-19

BBC News reports a recent study suggests catching a cold may help your body protect itself against COVID-19.

The study found that those who had developed specific immune cells to fend off catching another cold also appeared less likely to become infected by the coronavirus.

Researchers say their study focused on T cells, an integral part of the body's immune system.

T cells target and kill specific threats in the body.

After an infection has subsided, T cells may remain in the body for future protection.

The study was conducted on 52 subjects who lived with others who had recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Data shows half of those studied eventually tested positive themselves.

One-third of the study's participants who didn't test positive for COVID-19 had large amounts of specific T cells in their bloodstream.

Experts say such T cells signify the body's response to another human coronavirus, most likely the common cold.

Researchers hope the study can improve our understanding of how human immune systems respond to COVID-19 and how to improve the efficacy of vaccines.

Learning from what the body does right could help inform the design of new vaccines.

, Ajit Lalvani, senior researcher of the study, via BBC News.

