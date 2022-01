Trevelyan hopes for 'long-term benefit' between UK and India

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan says it's important the UK is able to build post-Brexit relationships in the Indian Pacific, particularly in India whose economy can see a "boost and a long-term benefit".

Trevelyan is in New Delhi to officially launch negotiations on a new UK-India free trade deal.

Report by Alibhaiz.

