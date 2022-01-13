Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce They Are Ending Their Marriage

The 'Aquaman' actor posted a statement to social media on Jan.

12.

The couple has been together for 16 years.

They were formally married in 2017.

We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… , Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, statement, via 'The Independent'.

A revolution is unfolding – and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, statement, via 'The Independent'.

And so, we share our family news, that we are parting ways in marriage, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, statement, via 'The Independent'.

In the statement, Momoa writes that the announcement comes not because the couple deems their divorce as "newsworthy,".

But he hopes that “as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.”.

The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, statement, via 'The Independent'.

We free each other to be who we are learning to become…, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, statement, via 'The Independent'.

Momoa revealed in 2017 that he had a crush on Bonet long before they met.

Ever since I was like, eight years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.’, Jason Momoa, 2017 Interview, via 'The Independent'.

Bonet revealed in a 2018 interview that the two had been a couple "since the day they met.".

She described Momoa as a person who “embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age.”