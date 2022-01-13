The Worst Scandal In History That No One Is Talking About | Ep. 872

Today on the Matt Walsh Show, more information has come out about what could quite possibly be the biggest scandal in history.

And yet it is treated as a minor sideshow at best.

Also, Kamala Harris thoroughly embarrasses herself on camera.

We’re used to that by now, but this one is pretty bad even by her standards.

And an Australian politician puts out what is accidentally the most racist video you will ever see.

It also happens to be hilarious.

And a doctor brags publicly about refusing to take her injured son to the doctor for fear of COVID.

Finally in our Daily Cancellation I will go toe to toe with every anti-Johnny The Walrus video on YouTube.