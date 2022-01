Midazolam Murder: Were Covid Ventilator Patients Euthanized?

The United States Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden does not have the legal authority to require American corporations to enforce a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for employees.

The mandate was rejected by six of the Court’s nine justices.

Only Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan voted in favor of the mandate.