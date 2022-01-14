Walker S02E08 Two Points for Honesty

Walker 2x08 "Two Points for Honesty" Season 2 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - CAPTAIN JAMES IS SHOT – While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition.

Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim Captain and turns to an unlikely source for help.

Bosede Williams directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (208).

Original airdate 1/20/2022.

Starring: Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Odette Annable, Genevieve Padalecki