All-New Capstone Grade Elevates 2022 Toyota Tundra to New Heights

With enthusiasm for the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra already at a fever pitch, full-sized trucks now have a new entry at the upper echelon of the segment.

The new Tundra Capstone grade provides a premium collection of features and upgrades for those looking to elevate their truck experience.

As the new halo grade in the Tundra lineup, Capstone builds on the already impressive features of Toyota’s all-new full-sized truck.

Tundra Capstone will be arriving at dealerships this spring.

The new flagship of the Tundra lineup seamlessly crafts together premium, plush and power into an exceptionally loaded package.

Eyes will certainly be drawn to the largest wheels ever offered on Tundra thanks to the standard 22-inch chrome rims. At its ruggedly handsome front, Capstone’s unique grille features a color-keyed outer frame and a chrome inner mesh pattern complemented with subtle-yet-eye-catching chrome mirror caps, chrome “TUNDRA” tailgate inserts and chrome trim accents.