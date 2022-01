Labour: MI5 warning proves ease of Parliament infiltration

Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry says the warning about a Chinese agent issued to MPs by MI5 proved just how easy it was to wheedle into Parliament.

She adds the Labour Party is "not friends" with China, and does not "pull [its] punches" with the country's behaviour - particularly towards the Uyghurs.

Report by Alibhaiz.

