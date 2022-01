Acquitted XR activists hope actions will inspire change

An Extinction Rebellion activist acquitted over a 2019 protest stunt says she feels her action has been "vindicated" and hopes it will inspire others to combat climate change.

Reverend Sue Parfitt was one of three Extinction Rebellion activists cleared of obstructing a DLR train, alongside Father Martin Newell and Philip Kingston.

Report by Alibhaiz.

