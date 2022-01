No 10 apologises to the Queen as PM fights off Tory revolt

While Boris Johnson self-isolates, his cabinet is fighting off a Tory revolt.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has apologised for two Covid rule-breaking parties last April - the day before Prince Philip's funeral.

Report by Burnsla.

