What Happened to Comedy? Joe Piscopo with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

Sebastian talks to fellow radio host Joe Piscopo about the downfall of comedy, especially compared to Joe's past career with Saturday Night Live, and whether or not Biden will serve for the entirety of his four-year term.
Sebastian talks to fellow radio host Joe Piscopo about the downfall of comedy, especially compared to Joe's past career with Saturday Night Live, and whether or not Biden will serve for the entirety of his four-year term.
Sebastian talks to Elaine Parker, Chief Communications Officer of the Job Creators Network, about the historic victory for America..