(Coorg , Madikeri, Raja Seat) / The place is very beautiful and scenic / It is located in the Kodagu district in the state of Karnataka, India./ Madikeri is a popular tourist destination./ This is a place called Rajaseet.
(Coorg , Madikeri, Raja Seat) / The place is very beautiful and scenic / It is located in the Kodagu district in the state of Karnataka, India./ Madikeri is a popular tourist destination./ This is a place called Rajaseet.
It is also the best place for romantic couples. In history king of Coorg used to sit and enjoy the picturesque views of this place.