Sir Keir Starmer mocks PM after more 'partygate' revelations

Sir Keir Starmer ridicules Boris Johnson's handling of the so-called "partygate" scandal.

The comments by the Labour Leader came as further claims emerged of regular “wine time Friday” gatherings in Downing Street while coronavirus rules were in place.

Mr Starmer shared his opinion during a speech at the Fabian Society conference in central London this morning.

Report by Czubalam.

