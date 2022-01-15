Prince Andrew leaves Windsor as royal honors removed

A car carrying Britain's Prince Andrew was seen driving away from Windsor castle on Saturday (January 15) reporters on the scene said, days after he was stripped of his royal and military titles.
The Queen made the decision on January 12, following an emergency summit with her grandson and future king Prince William at..
A royal source said Andrew would no longer use the title 'His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity.