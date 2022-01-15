Arizona Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden in Papago Park 8 Photography slideshow

I didn’t think that walking through a garden full of cactuses would be interesting, but I thought I’d give it a try.

I went in with the mindset to force myself to spend an hour taking pictures and making enough video for 1 Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden in Papago Park.

After walking in I realized just how fascinating Cactuses actually are.

The symmetry, and variety of types styles and structures was incredible.

(Are you reading this?

If so, please let me know in the comments) I found myself lost in time, spending over 4 hours just taking pictures and videos.