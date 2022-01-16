Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urges EC to postpone state elections by 6 days | Oneindia News

Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi has urged the Election Commission of India to postpone the elections for the state assembly bound to take place on February 14th by 6 days.
Channi has urged EC to postpone the Punjab assembly polls, which are set to commence from February 14, by at least six days.