SCOTUS contradicts own decision in the same day with vaccine mandates. What was Kavanaugh thinking?

This is a follow up to the verdicts handed down on Thursday with respect to the Supreme Court ruling on the vaccine mandates.

Kavanaugh and Roberts go against their own logic in the first ruling to rule that it is ok for healthcare workers to be forced in to the jab.

This is why we need to Article V to have it clearly written in the Constitution that congress MUST take responsibility for decisions of this magnitude and that vague language cannot be used for unelected officials to trample on rights.