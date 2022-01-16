David Bacha Band - The Night Elvis Came Back

This song was recorded by The David Bacha Band in March of 2008 at Grant Avenue Studios in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
I asked David if I could post the song here, because I was so moved by this composition.
When I left the recording sessions in March of 2008, I had a bad feeling about the way the recording session had gone, only to be completely shocked a week later, when I first got to listen to the finished version of the song.
I was floored and so moved by this piece.
I hope that you are able to pull some of that same emotion out of this posting.
I feel it is a brilliant song and definitely deserves your time to listen.
We hope you enjoy this tune !