David Bacha Band - The Night Elvis Came Back

This song was recorded by The David Bacha Band in March of 2008 at Grant Avenue Studios in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

I asked David if I could post the song here, because I was so moved by this composition.

When I left the recording sessions in March of 2008, I had a bad feeling about the way the recording session had gone, only to be completely shocked a week later, when I first got to listen to the finished version of the song.

I was floored and so moved by this piece.

I hope that you are able to pull some of that same emotion out of this posting.

I feel it is a brilliant song and definitely deserves your time to listen.

On behalf of The David Bacha Band .

.

.

We hope you enjoy this tune !