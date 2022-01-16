Purging Patriots from the Military THE PROOF

TUCSON, AZ, January 10 ­– The Biden administration and top military brass are using illegal COVID mandates to severely compromise national defense readiness by illegally forcing the experimental COVID vaccines, purging military members who request medical or religious accommodations, engaging in physical punishment, hazing and shaming of unvaccinated military service members, denying medical treatment to those with COVID, and covering up serious vaccine injuries and deaths, in egregious violations of soldiers’ religious and civil rights guaranteed under the US Constitution, Truth for Health Foundation has learned.