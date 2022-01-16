Could Kanye West Be Next For a Conservatorship?

I am not a fan of Kanye West for many reasons but the man knows a lot of information and they want to keep him quiet.

I have not personally looked into this story much but the Black Box connection is very interesting.

If you haven't looked into the details of how Conservatorships work you should and start with Britney Spears.

Once you are in a Conservatorship it's hard to get out and others make all your decisions for you.

You literally have no choice and no decision over anything including your doctor, your lawyer, or how your kids are raised.

If you do as your told and follow the rules everything is fine, but if you choose to challenge or question them it's a problem.

What I also find interesting is the Lou Taylor connection.

Lou Taylor helped get Britany Spears into her Conservatorship and now Kris Jenner and Lou Taylor has business connections.