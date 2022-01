NoVax Djokovic - "Welcome to Country" ceremony

The Australian Government shouts out "G'day!" to top ranking tennis player Novak Djokovic, putting on a fair dinkum spread and extending it's hand of true blue mateship to show the world the new Aussie way...Oh...sorry.

That's only if you're double vaccinated and subscribing to a lifetime of booster shots.

Otherwise you're an irritating burden on society, and a non - compliant pain in the ass... And let that be a lesson to anyone else who believes they have any rights left.