Cleveland Brown (Mike Henry) - The Cleveland Show (Extended Theme Intro & Outro Remix) [A+ Quality]
Cleveland Brown (Mike Henry) - The Cleveland Show (Extended Theme Intro & Outro Remix) [A+ Quality]

The Cleveland Show is an American animated sitcom created by @SethMacFarlaneVEVO , Richard Appel, and Mike Henry for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

The theme is performed by Cleveland Brown&apos;s voice actor, @Mike Henry .